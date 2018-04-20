Helicopter makes emergency landing at refinery; No injuries

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say two people aboard a helicopter escaped injury when it was forced to make an emergency landing at a gas refinery in northern New Jersey.

The 2001 Robinson R44 helicopter was not damaged in the incident, which occurred around 9 a.m. Friday in Linden. Authorities say the pilot reported the helicopter's engine had failed, but further details were not immediately available.

Authorities have not released the names of the people were on board the helicopter. They say the pilot was able to bring the helicopter down next to some oil silos at the refinery.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.