Man sentenced for DWI crash that killed his 3 hunting pals

GREENE, Pa. (AP) - A man who was driving drunk when he struck a tree, killing three friends who were on a hunting trip with him, is now headed to prison.

Thomas Howey Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 6 to 20 years. The 52-year-old Palmer man had pleaded guilty in February to homicide by vehicle and related charges.

Authorities say Howey was speeding when the crash occurred in November 2015. His three passengers - 58-year-old Timothy Gerhard, of Plainfield Township; 46-year-old Barry Foose Jr., of Easton, and 38-year-old Eric Dunbar, of Roseto - were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Howey was critically injured in the crash but has since recovered.

Authorities say Foose was married to Howey's cousin. Dunbar was a friend of Foose's whom he had just introduced to the others.