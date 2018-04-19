NJ adds 5K jobs, and jobless rate stays at 4.6 percent

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New data show New Jersey added more than 5,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent.

State Labor and Workforce Development Department said Thursday that New Jersey's economy added 5,100 jobs, mostly in the private sector.

The state's unemployment rate remains higher than the national level of 4.1 percent.

The department also said it was revising previous estimates for February based on more complete reporting. The data show that 2,800 fewer jobs than initially thought were added from January to February.

The news comes as Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy calls on the Democrat-led Legislature to enact his $37.4 billion budget proposal. The spending blueprint calls for roughly $1.6 billion in new taxes and greater spending on education, transit and pension obligations.