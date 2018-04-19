Decapitated goat found near train tracks

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a decapitated goat was found in a storage bin near railroad tracks.

The Daily Record reports the goat's body was found Monday night along the New York Susquehanna Railroad tracks in Elmwood Park. The Bergen County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals responded to the scene. No other evidence was found.

Elmwood Police Chief Michael Foligno says investigators aren't ruling anything out.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Elmwood Park Police.

