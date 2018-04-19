Official apologizes for offensive post, but won't resign

MONTVILLE, N.J. (AP) - An elected Republican town official in New Jersey who shared a Facebook post that compared Democrats to Nazis has refused to resign.

Montville Committeewoman June Witty instead has repeatedly apologized for the post and asked committee members and residents for a second chance.

Witty has been censured by the town's all-Republican committee and mayor. They unanimously supported a resolution during an April 10 meeting that called for her resignation.

Several residents angry over the post also spoke at the meeting and urged Witty to step down.

The meeting came two days after Witty had shared the post on her personal Facebook page. It compared supposed similarities between Democrats and Nazis.

Witty later removed it, saying the post didn't reflect "my opinion or views, and most importantly not reflective of my actions."