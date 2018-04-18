New Jersey extends tax deadline to midnight Wednesday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey income taxpayers will have extra time to file their taxes.

The state treasurer's office said Wednesday that taxpayers now have until midnight to file their taxes. The deadline had been Tuesday.

The decision follows an IRS notice on Tuesday extending the federal deadline because of system problems.

State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said in a statement that New Jersey did not have issues. But she says the state wanted to "ease any confusion" and help taxpayers deal with any burdens.

She says taxpayers don't need to do anything to receive the extra time.