Prosecutors: Cop used police records to stalk ex-girlfriend

EDISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey police officer who was charged last month with slashing his former girlfriend's tires is now accused of abusing police records to stalk the woman for several months.

Paul Pappas, a 15-year veteran of the Edison police force, was charged Tuesday with computer theft and stalking.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the new charges stem from an internal affairs investigation that began after the 43-year-old officer was charged March 20 in the tire slashing incident, which authorities occurred in New Brunswick while he was on duty.

Authorities say Pappas used the New Jersey Criminal Justice Information System to stalk the woman.

Pappas turned himself in Tuesday and has been suspended without pay. He was released pending a May 4 hearing.

It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.