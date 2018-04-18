Man pleads in slaying of cousin, wounding of victim's wife

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A man pleaded guilty in an eastern Pennsylvania double shooting that killed his cousin and critically wounded the victim's wife.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that 61-year-old John Hahn pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and attempted murder in the October shootings in Lehigh Township.

A Northampton County judge will decide in September whether the killing was premeditated or in the heat of passion. Defense attorney Gary Asteak said his client's state of mind and motivations will be factors in the degree-of-guilt proceeding.

Authorities said Hahn came to his cousin's home unannounced with his 52-year-old developmentally disabled sister, then pulled a gun and killed 64-year-old Joseph Mullner Jr. and wounded his wife. Hahn surrendered after a standoff of several hours. Prosecutors said they plan to seek a life sentence.

