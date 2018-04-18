Pittsburgh police told to prepare for Mueller protests

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh police major crimes detectives have been told to bring uniforms and protective gear to work so they're prepared for possible demonstrations if President Donald Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.

Public safety officials and the mayor have confirmed the authenticity of a memo obtained by news organizations, but say the directive is precautionary and not based on any specific intelligence.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says police constantly evaluate and prepare for possible events.

In this case, he says, they have not assessed the credibility of the potential for disturbances, and "do not have any knowledge of the president's decision-making process."

Trump has publicly criticized Mueller, who is investigating potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign and possible obstruction of justice.