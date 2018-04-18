Residents decry $3.4 million lot filled with garbage

NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) - Residents in a New Jersey town say a lot officials purchased for $3.4 million has become a costly eyesore.

WCBS-TV reports Nutley purchased the site of a former furniture store along with a parking lot in 2016. Nutley officials had planned to make the space into a municipal parking lot.

Residents say the investment has become a pothole-riddled dump. They say there are liquor bottles and old pieces of furniture on the property.

Mayor Joseph Scarpelli says the town hasn't fixed the property because the owner of the furniture store is still operating on the site. Scarpelli says efforts to start the project were hampered by winter weather.

The mayor says the lot will be cleaned up by summer. Nutley has also hired a consulting firm to help.