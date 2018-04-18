Murphy de-escalates race-tinged issue with Senate president

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy says he wasn't suggesting Senate President Steve Sweeney was a racist for holding up confirmation votes on two Cabinet nominees.

Speaking Wednesday at a roundtable on higher education, Murphy said that he wasn't for "one second" suggesting anyone was racist during his comments last week.

The Democratic governor, who is white, last week pointed out that nominees for higher education secretary and education commissioner are blacks with doctorate degrees when asked about the delay on their vote.

Sweeney, also a Democrat, said race had nothing to do with the delay. He said Murphy sounded like President Donald Trump and that nominees were held over questions on education funding.

Murphy also said Wednesday that he's a "big fan" of Sweeney and the Trump comment was a "good line."