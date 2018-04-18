2 killed, 1 wounded in western Pennsylvania street shooting

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A street shooting in western Pennsylvania has left two people dead and another hospitalized.

The shooting in Connellsville was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital a short time later.

The names of the deceased victims and further details on the shooting were not disclosed. But authorities say the wounded person had undergone surgery for their injuries.

While a motive for the shooting remains under investigation, authorities said the shooting did not pose a threat to the community.

Connellsville is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.