Man gets 18-year state prison term for woman's strangulation

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A man who admitted strangling a woman in her New Jersey apartment more than a decade ago has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison.

Dorian Gillon initially was charged with murder in the December 2005 killing of 39-year-old Williametta Moore, who was found beaten and strangled in her Plainfield apartment. The 52-year-old Newark man eventually pleaded guilty last December to aggravated manslaughter.

Police found Moore's body after a friend reported she hadn't been seen in several days. Authorities initially identified Gillon as a possible suspect, but he wasn't linked to the crime until 2013 when DNA evidence put him at the scene.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack or said if Gillon and Moore knew each other.