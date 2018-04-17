Man banned from working in Kansas after school book scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A New Jersey man who sent fake invoices for school books to hundreds of Kansas schools has been banned from doing business in the state.

The Kansas Attorney General's office said Tuesday that Robert Armstrong, of Franklinville, New Jersey, posed as a textbook retailer for Scholastic School Supply, which is not affiliated with children's book publisher Scholastic Inc.

Court documents indicate Armstrong sent invoices to 317 public schools in Kansas between September and December 2014. None of the schools ordered textbooks from him.

Under a consent judgment approved last week in Shawnee County, Armstrong agreed not to do business in Kansas in exchange for having $634,000 in state penalties suspended.

Armstrong was sentenced in 2015 to nearly five years in prison for mailing fraudulent invoices to more than 73,000 schools throughout the U.S.