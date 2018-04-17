Man's jailing for traffic fine spurs look at court practices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man's arrest and jail sentence for not being able to pay a traffic fine prompts a response from the state Supreme Court's chief justice.

The 20-year-old student and part-time cook went to court to seek a payment plan to pay a $239 fine for tossing a cigarette butt out his car window on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington Township in 2014.

Instead, he was handcuffed and arrested and sentenced to five days in jail. He spent about five hours in the township jail before he was able to get a parent to pay the fine.

In a memo Tuesday, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner called the practice "disturbing" and said a report on municipal court practices begun last year will be released soon.