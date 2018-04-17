2nd man charged with murder in PlayStation sale slaying

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A second man has been charged in the slaying of a man authorities say was lured to his death under the guise of buying a used PlayStation gaming system.

Mercer County prosecutors say 29-year-old Akmal Alvaranga is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, kidnapping and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Alvaranga's arrest comes about three weeks after Rufus Thompson was arrested on similar charges stemming from the death of Danny Diaz-Delgado.

The 20-year-old Trenton man was found March 24 on the bank of a Hamilton creek with his hands bound behind his back. He had been shot several times.

Mercer County prosecutors have said Thompson told Diaz-Delgado he could buy the used gaming system from him. But they say Thompson never had a PlayStation.