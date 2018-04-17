Governor removing official overseeing Atlantic City takeover

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's new governor is removing the official who has been overseeing the state takeover of Atlantic City.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that his office will eliminate former Republican U.S. Sen. Jeffrey Chiesa's role within 30 days. Murphy is also reverting Atlantic City government functions to the Department of Community Affairs as part of an ongoing review and recommendation process.

Mayor Frank Gilliam, a fellow Democrat, applauded Murphy's decision, saying "Atlantic City's rebirth is looking very bright."

Murphy's predecessor, Republican Chris Christie, had agreed to pay Chiesa's law firm up to $400 an hour after the state took control of the city's assets and major decision-making in 2016. The gambling resort was half a billion dollars in debt at the time.

