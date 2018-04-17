New Jersey man charged in 15-year-old girl's fatal overdose

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man stands accused of supplying the drugs that led to the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl last year.

Burlington County prosecutors say 21-year-old Willingboro resident Austin Cooper has been charged with strict liability for drug-induced death.

The charge stems from the death of Madison McDonald, who was found by a relative after overdosing Dec. 26 at her family's Evesham Township home. She died two days later.

Investigators say Cooper gave the girl 10 bags of heroin. He initially was charged with drug possession and distribution.

Cooper was arrested Friday on the new charge and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all counts. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Cooper is due to appear at a court hearing Wednesday.