Strong storms causing travel headaches in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Flooding spawned by strong storms making their way through New Jersey has shuttered stretches of some major roadways in the state.

Emergency responders had to rescue some people from their homes and cars early Monday, as the storms containing rain and strong winds made the morning commute a mess. Some roads were closed by the flooding, while visibility was limited in some areas.

State police say several accidents and spinouts were reported.

The storms started dropping heavy rain on the state late Sunday night, and the precipitation was expected to continue through most of the day.

The storms also spawned some thunderstorms and dangerous lightning that apparently sparked some house fires in Ocean County. No injuries were reported, but several homes suffered major damage.