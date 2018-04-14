news

Woman ordered to trial in rape allegations against troopers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A woman charged with falsely accusing two state troopers of rape has been ordered to stand trial in northeastern Pennsylvania.

A district judge on Friday ordered 37-year-old Christine Cromer to trial in Luzerne County Court on charges of filing false reports and unsworn falsification.

Authorities allege that Cromer falsely accused a trooper of raping her in a police cruiser in November 2016 and also provided false information in a protection-from-abuse application when she said she was raped by another state trooper.

Defense attorney Joseph Sklarosky Sr. sought dismissal of the charges, accusing police of a "shoddy investigation" and saying his client still maintains that she was assaulted.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza, however, said the multiple inconsistencies in Cromer's story show that she was lying.

