Gas prices resume upward trend in New Jersey, rest of nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gas prices in New Jersey and across the nation have resumed their upward trend, with analysts citing Mideast tension and the approaching deadline to switch to more expensive summer-blend gasoline.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in the state was $2.71, two cents higher than last week. Motorists were paying $2.41 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.70, four cents higher than last week. A year ago, drivers across the nation were paying an average of $2.41 for a gallon of regular gas.

Analysts say higher prices are expected as Memorial Day approaches along with the May 1 deadline to switch to summer-blend gasoline.