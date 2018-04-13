City worker finds body wrapped in plastic tarp near river

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A city worker picking up litter stumbled upon a body carefully wrapped in a green tarp in a Philadelphia park along the banks of the Schuylkill (SKOO'-kul) River

The worker made the discovery just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. He told WCAU-TV he called police after noticing a foul smell coming from the tarp.

The body was so badly decomposed that police couldn't immediately determine the gender or age.

Lt. John Walker says the body was wrapped in a blanket, then plastic and then dumped in the area. He calls the scene "horrifying."

Walter says the water department was doing work in the area until about two weeks ago so it's likely the body was dumped since then.

The medical examiner will use dental records to identify the person, and police are looking into all outstanding missing persons cases.