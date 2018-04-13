Tossed convictions spur action from attorney general

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A recent case involving two men who served more than two decades for a murder they apparently didn't commit is resonating in New Jersey law enforcement.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (GRAY'-wall) says he's considering forming two new units to study cold cases and convictions that have been challenged.

Grewal said Friday the state also will take over the investigation into the 1993 murder in Paterson that led to the two overturned convictions.

Eric Kelley and Ralph Lee were convicted of killing video store clerk Tito Merino during a robbery. An appeals court freed them last year after evidence was discovered that pointed to another suspect.

Passaic County prosecutors announced this month they wouldn't retry the pair.