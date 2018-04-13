Homeowner fights DOT to restore trees

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man says transportation officials failed to replace trees on his property that were cut down for a road project.

Montgomery Township resident Fred Azimi tells WCBS-TV the New Jersey Department of Transportation cut down about 50 trees last year during a project on Route 206. Azimi says the department offered to plant 18 evergreen trees.

He claims the 18 trees aren't enough and won't help with privacy.

DOT spokesman Stephen Schapiro says the trees were on state property. He says the agency is acting as "a good neighbor" and has no obligation to replace them.

Azimi says he is considering legal action.