Bell & Evans chicken processing plant to bring 1,000 jobs

FREDRICKSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Officials say a $260 million expansion at Pennsylvania chicken processor Bell & Evans will create over 1,000 new jobs.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday the company is expected to create the full-time jobs over the next three years.

The Fredericksburg-area company plans to build a 560,000-square-foot harvesting facility in Lebanon County.

Bell & Evans said it plans to source its chickens from farms that are within a one-hour radius of the facility.

The company says that about 30 percent of its production is organic, and every chicken is raised without antibiotics. By the end of the year, the company's chicken will be transitioned to a new breed, which the company says is a shift to higher-welfare and slower-growing birds.

Bell & Evans is a fifth-generation family company based in Bethel Township that was founded in 1894.