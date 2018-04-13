Authorities: Car thief's escape foiled by flat tire

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man who stole a car from a southern New Jersey coffee shop was captured after the car got a flat tire.

Gloucester Township police say 19-year-old Kasien Wolf, of Camden, took an unlocked, running car around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Another driver who saw the theft occur followed Wolf and provided police with Wolf's description and location.

Police soon tried to stop the stolen car. But authorities say Wolf refused to pull over, first driving at slow speeds and then eventually speeding up and driving away.

A passing driver soon notified Collingswood police about a man walking away from a car with a flat tire on Route 130. Officers arrested Wolf there a short time later.

Wolf is charged with vehicle theft, criminal mischief, eluding and receiving stolen property. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.