Montclair School District announces new superintendent

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district has named its next superintendent.

The Record reports the Montclair Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to select Kendra Johnson. Three board members were absent during the meeting because of previous commitments.

Johnson had served as the assistant superintendent for equity, curriculum and instruction since 2016. She was one of three finalists chosen for the superintendent position. The two other candidates later removed themselves from the search after learning of the interview timeline.

Johnson will replace interim superintendent Barbara Pinsak on May 1. Her contract will run until 2021.

Johnson says she is excited to work with the district staff and the community.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com