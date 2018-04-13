Prosecutors: Guard smuggled drugs to federal prison inmates

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a corrections officer smuggled drugs to inmates at a federal prison and used the cash to gamble in Atlantic City.

Paul Wright is charged with accepting bribes. The 32-year-old Berlin man made his initial court appearance Thursday and was freed after posting a $100,000 bond.

Authorities say Wright smuggled synthetic marijuana and suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, to prisoners at Fort Dix. He allegedly received the drugs and cash bribes from two people outside the prison, including $2,500 from a prisoner's relative in 2015.

Prosecutors say Wright used some of the payments as buy-ins at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the bribery charge. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney,