2 troopers accused of illegally accessing woman's Facebook

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of illegally accessing an ex-girlfriend's Facebook account and giving information from it to a third party, and a second trooper is accused of conspiring to help him.

A district judge in Jim Thorpe ruled Wednesday there was sufficient evidence to pursue charges against 32-year-old Trooper Anthony Kingsley and 41-year-old Trooper Erin Cawley.

They're both accused of felony conspiracy and summary harassment, and Kingsley is charged with felony unlawful use of a computer and computer trespassing.

State police say both are suspended without pay. Defense lawyers didn't return calls seeking comment.

Court records say Cawley was pregnant with Kingsley's child and living with him when she confronted the alleged victim in July 2016.

Authorities say police were called and escorted Cawley from the woman's home.