New Jersey ready to ban offshore drilling, thwart Trump plan

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey is prepared to thwart President Trump's plan for offshore oil and gas drilling by enacting a ban on such activity or its supporting infrastructure in state waters.

The state Assembly is poised to give final legislative approval Thursday to a measure banning not only drilling in state waters, but any activity that supports it such as pipelines and docks.

New Jersey is one of numerous coastal states adopting such tactics as a back-door way to thwart the president's drilling plan.

Although it would take place in more distant federal waters, the state bans effectively block the drilling plan by preventing anything related to drilling from being built in state-controlled waters.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said last week state bans have a lot of leverage against the plan.