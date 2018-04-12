Senate confirms former Assemblywoman to be treasurer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The state Senate has confirmed former Assemblywoman Elizabeth Muoio to be New Jersey's treasurer.

Muoio is responsible for helping implement Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's 37.4 billion budget. The spending blueprint includes about $1.6 billion in new taxes as well as higher spending on education and pensions.

It's currently moving through the Democrat-led Legislature now.

Muoio represented the 15th Legislative District, which includes parts of Hunterdon and Mercer counties.

As treasurer she will also oversee the state's benefits programs, investments, lottery and pensions.

A Democrat from Pennington, Muoio served as the director of economic development for Mercer County. She's a former county freeholder and Pennington Borough Council member.

She holds a law degree from Georgetown and was elected to the Assembly in 2015.