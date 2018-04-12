Conor Lamb sworn in to Congress after special election win

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democrat Conor Lamb is taking office a month after winning a nationally watched special election by about 750 votes for a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional seat long held by a Republican.

Lamb was sworn in Thursday to serve the remaining nine months in the term of now-resigned Republican Rep. Tim Murphy.

Lamb meanwhile is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against third-term Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus for a full term in a newly drawn district west of Pittsburgh.

That's a dynamic created earlier this year when Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ordered new congressional district boundaries to replace 6-year-old boundaries that it ruled were unconstitutionally gerrymandered by Republicans.

The new district is considered a tossup.

Rothfus currently serves a rock-solid conservative district and his voting record in Congress is one of Pennsylvania's most conservative.