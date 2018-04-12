Police: Man killed while trying to cross Route 130

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a man was struck and killed while crossing Route 130.

The Courier-Post reports the crash happened Tuesday night in Edgewater Park. Police say 25-year-old Jacob Williams, of Westhampton, was struck by a pickup truck as he tried to cross the southbound portion of the roadway. The impact threw the victim into another lane and he was hit by a van.

Williams died at the scene of the crash.

Police say both drivers stopped. No charges have been filed against them.

Edgewater Park Police Chief Gene Di Filippo believes the victim tried to cross Route 130 against the red light. Di Filippo says pedestrians should only cross when they have the right of way.

