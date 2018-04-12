Residents use windows to escape rowhome fire; 3 hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Firefighters helped several people escape a fast-moving fire that severely damaged a Philadelphia rowhome and injured three people.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency responders were met with heavy flames in the back of the home upon their arrival. They soon helped rescue several people who had climbed out of their second-story window to escape the flames.

Three people suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to a hospital. But further details on their conditions were not released.

Residents say people rent rooms inside the rowhome where the fire started. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to some of the affected residents.