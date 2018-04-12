Police seek help identifying baby found near train tracks

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a baby whose body was found in a suitcase next to train tracks near a New Jersey rail station.

The discovery was made early Wednesday afternoon west of the Journal Square station in Jersey City in the PATH rapid transit system, which serves New Jersey and parts of New York City.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says the baby was an African-American or Hispanic female and approximately 10 months old.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is urged to call the prosecutor's office's homicide unit or leave an anonymous tip on the prosecutor's website.

___

http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/