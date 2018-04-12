Philadelphia ex-transit officers charged in on-duty assault

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two former transit officers were charged Thursday in an alleged on-duty assault of an intoxicated man.

A Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokesman said David Simcox and Jonathan Lanciano, both 29, were fired after an internal review of the December incident. They turned themselves in Thursday after the charges were filed.

Simcox was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and filing false reports, while Lanciano was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, filing false reports and harassment.

It was unclear from charging documents whether either man had an attorney. A call to the Fraternal Order of Transit Police was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

Five transit officers, including Simcox and Lanciano, responded to a report early on Dec. 12 of a drunk man on the tracks at a station. When police arrived, Matthew Townsend, 28, was sitting with his legs dangling off the platform.

A review of surveillance and body-camera footage from the officers shows them pulling Townsend from the edge of the platform by his armpits, and an altercation "without provocation" occurred.

Townsend neither had a weapon nor reached for a weapon, according to documents from the Philadelphia District Attorney's office. The officers filed reports saying Townsend physically resisted, but transit police investigators said there was no evidence to support that claim.

"We believe in an equal standard of justice for everybody, and that is what this case is about," said Ben Waxman, spokesman for the district attorney's office.

Townsend told transit investigators he had dropped his glasses on the tracks and was looking for someone to help him find them when the officer approached him and quickly became physical.

The footage shows Simcox and Lanciano punching Townsend on the ground. Townsend was later treated for a broken nose and concussion.