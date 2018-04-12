Atlantic City casino revenue down 1.5 percent in March

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's casinos saw their revenue decrease by 1.5 percent in March.

But in a month pummeled by bad weather, it could have been worse. Internet gambling money helped limit the decrease.

The seven casinos won $218.4 million overall in March, helped by $25.5 million in online winnings. The internet gambling revenue was up more than 17 percent from March 2017.

The Golden Nugget had the biggest percentage increase, up nearly 24 percent to $28.1 million. Caesars had the biggest decline, down over 25 percent to $21.9 million.

The Borgata won the most during March, with nearly $65 million in gambling revenue.

So far this year, Atlantic City's casinos are running nearly 6 percent behind the amount they won during the first three months of 2017.