2 men charged with sabotaging railroad signals

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Two Pennsylvania men have been charged with sabotaging railroad signals.

Prosecutors say 24-year-olds William Brown and Brandon Peck severed signal cables, damaged wire connectors and removed railroad antennas last year, impairing the operation of a train control system.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that a federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday against the Pittsburgh-area men.

Peck has been released on bond. His attorney declined to comment on the charges. Brown remains in custody. No lawyer is listed for him.