House GOP backs plan to give majority more districting power

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans on a Pennsylvania House committee are backing a plan to give more power over redistricting to the majority party in the Legislature, voting for a bill that would change how General Assembly and congressional districts are drawn.

The House State Government Committee voted on party lines Wednesday for a proposal to have both sets of districts produced by a commission made up of six members.

The Republican and Democratic caucuses in the two chambers would each pick one member, and the fifth and sixth members would be voted on by the full House and Senate.

Five of six members would need to approve the maps.

If they can't agree, lawmakers would vote on their draft maps without amendment.

Republicans currently hold large majorities in the state House and Senate.