Pennsylvania Legislature roiled by sex misconduct claims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Sexual misconduct allegations have roiled the Pennsylvania Legislature this past year, including the revelation that two cases resulted in sizeable payouts.

Last month, a senator gave up plans to run for Congress following accusations of inappropriate behavior.

And an investigation is underway into claims a House member was abusive toward two women, including a fellow state representative.

Over the past 15 months, dozens of state lawmakers around the country have been accused of sexual misconduct in a mounting backlash against misbehavior by those in power.

The Associated Press filed records requests with every state legislative chamber to document complaints brought over the past decade.

The Pennsylvania House said it was not required to disclose the number of complaints. But it has revealed two settlements totaling $280,000.

The Senate said it had no records of any complaints.