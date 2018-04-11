Mother shot dead, teen daughter wounded; male sought

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) - Police say a woman was killed and her 15-year-old daughter critically wounded in a shooting near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police said a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Wednesday reported shots fired in a Stowe Township residence.

Township police and paramedics found a 39-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

In a common area of the building, the 15-year-old girl was also found with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

Police were searching for a male suspect but declined to release details.