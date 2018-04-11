Man indicted in Delaware River crash that killed girlfriend

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man accused of fleeing a crash of a vehicle into the Delaware River that claimed the life of his girlfriend has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges.

Burlington County prosecutors say the man, Jacob Garrett, also faces counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, causing death while driving on a suspended license and endangering an injured victim. An indictment was handed up Tuesday by a county grand jury.

The 25-year-old Burlington City man could face several decades in prison if he's convicted on all counts. It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 crash in Burlington that killed 23-year-old Stephanie White, also of Burlington City. Prosecutors have said Garrett may have been drinking and on drugs at the time.