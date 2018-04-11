Officials: Boy tries to hang on train, falls off

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit officials say a boy was injured when he tried to hang from a light rail train.

The Jersey City Journal reports the incident happened Tuesday night in Jersey City. NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith says the boy fell when a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train began moving.

The boy was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police have charged the boy with defiant trespassing and interference with transportation.

