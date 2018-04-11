Camden to try dockless bike share service

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Camden officials have approved a pilot program for a bike-sharing service.

The Courier-Post reports Camden City Council approved a demonstration project and a feasibility study of the program ofo during a meeting Tuesday. The Beijing-based bike sharing service will run from May 1 to Dec. 31 in the city.

Riders can unlock ofo bikes with a smartphone app and ride for $1 an hour. The bikes don't have docking stations and are equipped with GPS units that track use. Ofo provides liability service in the event of a crash.

Company spokesperson Caroline Samponaro believes the service will be popular with college students and residents travelling for shopping trips. She says fears about vandalism and theft are "over-blown."

