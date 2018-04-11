Inmate admits possessing child porn inside federal prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Another federal prison inmate serving a sentence for trafficking in child pornography has admitted possessing and distributing child sex abuse videos inside the prison.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Jordan Allen pleaded guilty Wednesday. The 31-year-old Plain City, Ohio man faces at least 10 years in prison when he's sentenced July 17.

Prosecutors say Allen was among several Fort Dix inmates who used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn. Two other inmates have pleaded guilty to possessing child porn and are awaiting sentencing, while charges are pending against five others.

Allen admitted having memory card that contained 577 images and 340 videos of children being sexually abused, including sadistic and masochistic sexual conduct involving infants and toddlers.