Names of 2 dead after being found shot on highway released

CORNWALL, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of two men pronounced dead after they were found with gunshot wounds following a crash in Pennsylvania.

Cornwall police responded shortly after 10 p.m. Monday and found two Reading men lying in the roadway. One was dead at scene and the other was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Wednesday that the Lebanon County coroner identified the first victim as 27-year-old Alexis Rafael Perez Garcia, who died of a single gunshot wound.

Police said the Dauphin County coroner's office identified the second victim as 34-year-old Jelson Dejesus Ortiz and said he was killed by two gunshot wounds to the chest.

A third person in the vehicle reported leaving the scene on foot was still being sought.