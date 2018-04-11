Man gets life in prison for 2015 home invasion killing

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a father of eight during a 2015 home invasion in Delaware.

The News Journal reports Abdul White was sentenced Tuesday in 40-year-old John Harmon's death. That came after White was convicted of first-degree murder along with 68 other crimes by a jury in November.

Harmon, who used a wheelchair as the result of being shot two years earlier, was shot after White and two other men broke into his Milford home and held several people hostage.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com