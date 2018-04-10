3 highway workers injured in I-80 crash in Pennsylvania

POCONO PINES, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.

Officials said the accident happened Tuesday afternoon in a construction zone where they were patching potholes in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Tobyhanna Township.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman Ronald Young said one worker was flown to a hospital and the other two were driven to a medical facility. Their conditions and details about the accident weren't immediately available.

Young said the crash occurred during the national Work Zone Awareness Week and urged people to drive carefully and be aware of workers as the spring season allows roadwork to begin.