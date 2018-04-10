Philadelphia police: 12-year-old with loaded AR-15 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Police said Monday that the arrest happened over the weekend. A 19-year-old who police say was carrying a handgun was also arrested.

The department posted a picture of an officer with the seized guns on Twitter.

The 19-year-old faces a gun charge along with counts of terroristic threatening, reckless endangerment and corruption of a minor. No charges have been announced for the 12-year-old.

The department urged parents to ensure that weapons are secured.