Pennsylvania, Penn State plan transportation research center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission say they'll work with Penn State University to build a state-of-the-art highway and transportation technology center.

The agencies said Tuesday that it is expected to help emergency responders, transportation planners and researchers improve traffic safety, intelligent transportation systems and automated vehicles.

A turnpike commission spokesman says a feasibility study will determine the cost of the project and the length of time it would take to get such a facility up and running.

Work is already one on a draft rendering and video simulation of the Pennsylvania Safety, Transportation and Research Track, or PennSTART.